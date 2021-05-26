Cancel
Study warns infertility due to climate change poses 'major threat' to many species

By Kelly Hayes
foxla.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLIVERPOOL, England - A new study by ecologists at the University of Liverpool warns that warmer temperatures causing male infertility could pose a "major threat" to many species amid the climate change crisis. Scientists have been trying to better understand which species will be the most impacted by climate change...

www.foxla.com
