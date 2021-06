Uber has said passenger numbers in the UK have recovered to pre-pandemic levels following the easing of restrictions on hospitality businesses.The ride-hailing app said booking had recovered faster than expected. For the week commencing May 17, Uber’s total bookings in Europe rose to more than 80 per cent of the level reported in the same period in 2019. Trips taken during the morning commute (5am-9am, Monday to Friday) have recovered to 100 per cent of 2019 figures as people are beginning to return to offices, the company said.To support the increase in demand, Uber announced earlier this year that it...