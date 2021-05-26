New Cultural Internship Program Connects Students with Art, Science, History, and Social Programs

It felt as though we had all been holding our breath. The entire Students and Educators team in the Learning and Public Engagement Department had been counting the days until March 16, 2020, when we were set to launch an ambitious set of new tour offerings for our K–12 visitors. For three years prior, my colleagues had been developing and planning these tours, and from the time I joined the Art Institute in November 2018 they had been my largest project. Finally, after several intensive months of training with our education team and a few test runs, we were ready to share these new offerings—we had a fully booked schedule of field trips from March through June, our busiest time of the year for school groups. Tens of thousands of students from throughout Chicago and across the Midwest were to visit the museum.

