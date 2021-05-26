New Cultural Internship Program Connects Students with Art, Science, History, and Social Programs
For generations, Fordham professors have assigned coursework that required trips to the city’s museums and for years Career Services has placed students at the city’s top cultural institutions. But Laura Auricchio, Ph.D., dean of Fordham College at Lincoln Center (FCLC) and Maura Mast, Ph.D., dean of Fordham College at Rose Hill (FCRH), noticed that there had never been an official internship program that weaves the city’s cultural offerings with pedagogy—until now.news.fordham.edu
