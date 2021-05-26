CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

New Cultural Internship Program Connects Students with Art, Science, History, and Social Programs

By Tom Stoelker
fordham.edu
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleFor generations, Fordham professors have assigned coursework that required trips to the city’s museums and for years Career Services has placed students at the city’s top cultural institutions. But Laura Auricchio, Ph.D., dean of Fordham College at Lincoln Center (FCLC) and Maura Mast, Ph.D., dean of Fordham College at Rose Hill (FCRH), noticed that there had never been an official internship program that weaves the city’s cultural offerings with pedagogy—until now.

news.fordham.edu

Comments / 0

Related
K96 FM

BOREALIS Program Offers MSU Students NASA Internships at Home in Montana

BOZEMAN — Thanks to the Montana Space Grant Consortium, Montana State University students can take part in NASA internships without leaving the state, and this summer, senior Sam Riebling became the first technology education student to join the cohort. Riebling, originally from Colorado, hadn’t intended to pursue the BOREALIS internship,...
MONTANA STATE
tjc.edu

TJC opens Center for Local Government Studies, creates internship program

The new programs were introduced during a ceremony on Friday, Sept. 17, which was also TJC’s 95th Founders Day and the 234th anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution. The ceremony was emceed by Verica Elliott, TJC government professor. TJC faculty and staff members were in attendance, along...
TYLER, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Scott Clark Auto Group creates internship program for students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owen Howard knows a thing or two about cars, but that’s to be expected when you work at a car dealership. His love for cars started as a kid though. Two years ago, the Scott Clark Auto Group partnered with Charlotte Mecklenburg and Union County Schools to launch a trade internship program.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
syr.edu

New Arts and Sciences, Maxwell Certification Gives Students an ‘Edge’ After Graduation

Students in the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S) | the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs thrive on a mix of top-tier academics and hands-on opportunities. Now, thanks to a brand-new certification found only at A&S | Maxwell, students can strategically parlay their co-curricular learning experiences into powerful proof of career or graduate school readiness.
SYRACUSE, NY
southernminn.com

Students' creativity flows in Heartwell's choice-based art program

When Carolyn Heartwell walked into her new art classroom at the Faribo West Mall a few months back, her eyes were met with blank, white walls and a whole lot of room for potential. Today, her classroom’s walls in the Cannon Valley Special Education Cooperative are laced with student-created works...
FARIBAULT, MN
umkc.edu

College of Arts and Sciences offers new degree program

The UMKC College of Arts and Sciences announced a new bachelor’s degree aimed at local transfer students. The Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.S.) will help those with an Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) transfer their career-specific technical degree to UMKC. “The number one question I get when working with these...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Internships#Art Museum#Contemporary Art#Social Programs#Years Career Services#Fordham College#Lincoln Center#Fclc#Dean Of#Fcrh#New York Hall Of Science#Brooklyn Museum#The Dyckman Farmhouse
wisc.edu

New ‘Artivism’ program provides immediate financial support for UW–Madison student projects intersecting art and activism

The UW–Madison Division of the Arts’ Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access (IDEA) Committee is pleased to announce the launch of a new funding opportunity called the Artivism Student Action Program (ASAP). Available to UW–Madison students in any year or major of study, ASAP was developed in response to students’ desires...
MADISON, WI
artic.edu

Student Programming in a Virtual Age

It felt as though we had all been holding our breath. The entire Students and Educators team in the Learning and Public Engagement Department had been counting the days until March 16, 2020, when we were set to launch an ambitious set of new tour offerings for our K–12 visitors. For three years prior, my colleagues had been developing and planning these tours, and from the time I joined the Art Institute in November 2018 they had been my largest project. Finally, after several intensive months of training with our education team and a few test runs, we were ready to share these new offerings—we had a fully booked schedule of field trips from March through June, our busiest time of the year for school groups. Tens of thousands of students from throughout Chicago and across the Midwest were to visit the museum.
CHICAGO, IL
haverford.edu

Director of Student Engagement and New Student Programs

The Director of Student Engagement & New Student Programs is responsible for the overall direction, supervision, and support of the College’s student engagement and orientation (Customs) programs. The Office of Student Engagement is responsible for the development of an inclusive, safe, and engaged campus community. Through intentional advising and support, we empower and challenge students to develop as ethical leaders in their community. Haverford students, in partnership with Student Engagement, work collaboratively across organizations, governance models, and campus-wide committees, to uphold a student leadership model that champions self-governance and advocacy. Haverford’s values of trust, concern, and respect are interwoven into the fabric of Student Engagement’s approach to community building and student development.
HAVERFORD, PA
sweetwaternow.com

GRHS Graduate Participates in SBOCES Internship Program

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Broadway Theater are excited to welcome Emmie Archibald as the new intern. Archibald is a 2021 Green River High School graduate. She is currently a Music Education major at Western Wyoming Community College. “I love to sing and be...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
uhd.edu

Students in the Spotlight During Mayor’s Internship Program Luncheon

Each day, the students of the University of Houston-Downtown work hard to effect positive change on campus and in our communities. Whether it’s through volunteer work or civic engagement, Gators are making a difference in our city. This summer, seven students took their service to a new level as participants...
HOUSTON, TX
Natchitoches Times

Criminal Justice, History, Social Science Dept. developing new concentrations

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Department of Criminal Justice, History and Social Sciences is introducing new concentrations of study that will complement existing programs and offer more in-depth understanding of the experiences, histories, cultures and scholarship of Black and Indigenous peoples. Beginning with the Spring 2022 semester, students can select courses that will apply towards a minor in Black studies and American Indian and Indigenous studies. The new minors complement existing programs in Creole studies, anthropology, sociology, political science, legal studies and other offerings.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Evening Star

Science Central launches program for homeschool students

FORT WAYNE — Science Central is introducing an on-site program, Science Matters, for homeschool students and students learning remotely this school year. Presented by Ash Brokerage, Science Matters is for ages 6-13 and will provide sessions on the second Tuesday of every month from 9-11 a.m. at Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.
FORT WAYNE, IN
sanjuancollege.edu

Science Students Sample Lab “Culture”

Students from San Juan College participated in a research project here and at New Mexico State University this past summer. INBRE, IDeA(Institutional Development Award) Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence, offers several summer research options for undergraduate students through the New Mexico INBRE Summer Experience (NISE). Four students worked in a...
FARMINGTON, NM
thecounty.me

With students back in class, UScellular to fund academic and athletic youth organizations through Community Connections program

As Maine welcomes students back to in-person classes and learning, athletic teams, afterschool STEM programs and organizations are looking for ways to continue their respective programming. The pandemic derailed many in-person activities in 2020, forcing some groups to find alternative means to secure the funding and support they need for...
CHARITIES
Law.com

Part 2: Best Practices for Implementing an Internship Program

The first article in this two-part series discussed the reasons for hosting an in-house internship program. This second article in the series outlines best practices for implementing high quality in-house internships for law students. Developing and maintaining internship programs can be challenging. These programs are unlike law firm summer associate programs because they are not supported by a team of staff recruiters with a path to conversion for full-time employment. They are also unlike other internships offered by the company because they pull from unique pools of law student candidates and must be sensitive to the professional skills necessary for lawyers to develop. However, these challenges are not insurmountable—there are tried and true learnings about recruiting techniques, adequate resourcing, program design, and feedback cycles that can be applied by in-house legal departments undertaking internships.
EDUCATION
Juneau Empire

Opinion: McKinley Management internship program offers unique experience, learning opportunities

Internships and other hands-on learning experiences are often an integral part of a student’s educational journey but, at times, finding and securing quality opportunities can be intimidating. Although Alaska students and recent graduates might assume they would need to seek career experience for industries like finance and research outside of the state, they can actually find these opportunities right here at home. As Alaska’s world-class investment, research, consulting and advisory firm, McKinley Management LLC is proud to provide Alaska’s students and new graduates with valuable, hands-on experience through our internship programs.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy