Junior partner looking to join a well established solo practioner with staff. Firm shall provide the opportunity to grow your practice and also focus on quality of life not found in bigger firms. Firm will provide a turn key office with staff and the ability to add staff for growth. Ideal junior partner will have a portable business over $400,000 in value documented over the last 3 years. Licensed to practice in New Jersey and licensing in New York would be a plus. Junior partner will be commited to growth, team work and be detailed oriented. Practice areas that would be complimentary to the firm are T&E, real estate, and business law and litigation but practice areas outside of these areas are welcome. Junior partner with 7 to 10 years of experience. All applicants will be kept strictly confidential.