Ramona student’s digital artwork to be displayed at U.S. Capitol

By Julie Gallant
sandiegouniontribune.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleHaving artwork displayed in a gallery or museum brings high praise, but Ramona High School junior Savra McQueeney has reached a pinnacle in her budding career. Her digital art will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., for one year. Her work, titled “Remember Those Who Have Served...

