Ramona student’s digital artwork to be displayed at U.S. Capitol

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. IT HAS BEEN LESS THAN TWO MONTHS since Hauser & Wirth announced its latest branch, in Monaco. Now it is has another on the way. The Swiss behemoth told the Los Angeles times that it will add a second Los Angeles location , taking over a onetime vintage car showroom in West Hollywood. It will have 5,000 square feet of exhibition space. Its fortress in Downtown Los Angeles has about 20,000 square feet for galleries, in contrast. Like that sprawling venue, this one will have a restaurant, though the chef has not yet been named. The firm is targeting a fall 2022 opening. The big announcement comes in the wake of fellow blue-chipper (and former business partner) David Zwirner signing a lease on a Hollywood location, according to Artnet News.