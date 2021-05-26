FERDINAND BURKET V
Ferdinand “Ferdie” John Burket V, 58, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, after a tragic automobile accident. On March 12, 1963, Ferdie was born to Ferdinand John Burket IV and Glynda Ray Burket in San Antonio. Ferdie had two younger sisters, LeaAnn and Beth. They grew up in Jourdanton, where Ferdie excelled in sports. He was active in football, basketball, track and field (pole vault) and baseball. Ferdie’s love for sports and competition was a lifelong passion he inherited from his father and passed down to his sons.www.pleasantonexpress.com