The Pleasanton Eagles knew they would have to play their best golf at Plum Creek Golf Club in Kyle during the Class 4A state golf tournament. The Eagle team of Travis Garcia, Matt Garcia, Reed Foster, Jake Casias and Brady Stevens finished eighth as a team with a score of 497 through 27 holes. It was the first time in 10 tournaments that they lost the team title. The tournament was shortened to 27 holes because of rain.