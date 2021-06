We wish you all a very happy Memorial Day weekend. As a reminder, a Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony are both scheduled for Monday. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the School Administration building and head to the Carlsbad Veterans Memorial Park. A ceremony will take place at the park and include remarks from Magistrate Judge D’Ann Read and Sheriff Mark Cage. If you have any questions about these events, please call Alberto at (575) 361-5848. The ceremony will also be broadcast live off of the City of Carlsbad Facebook page, for those of you unable to make it.