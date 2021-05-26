El Paso News Anchor Got Arrested For DUI – Girl Next Time Get An Uber

I'm not really sure why gender reveals became a thing. It used to be that you went to the OB/GYN, had an ultrasound, came home and then made the phone calls to your family and friends to tell them what you were going to have. "Hey Mom and Dad, it's a boy!" "Hey bestie, we found out today that we're having a girl!" That used to be enough. But then people started getting pink and blue cakes which morphed into popping balloons so that the expectant parents could be showered in pink or blue glitter or confetti, which turned into those stupid pink or blue powder cannons that seem to always be exploding in people's faces or being deployed incorrectly and ending up being launched into Dad's crotch.