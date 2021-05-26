DURWIN SAUNDERS
Baby Durwin Henry Saunders gained his little wings on May 8, 2021. He was born on February 17, 2021, in San Antonio to his proud parents, William and Elizabeth Saunders. During his brief visit on earth, he enjoyed cuddling with his soft teddy bear, swinging in his swing and being held close by his parents and grandparents. He had the cutest dimples and the most infectious smile that could light up any room. Baby Durwin was a happy and active baby, learning to roll over and lifting his head and always kicking his legs. His big sister adored him and would give him gentle touches and kisses. Baby Durwin was loved by all who met him and will be greatly missed.www.pleasantonexpress.com