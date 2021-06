The 92nd Louisiana State FFA Convention was held June 7-10 in downtown Alexandria. Lakeview FFA members spent the week at convention competing in career development events (CDE), attending workshops hosted by various universities, and celebrating the past years accomplishments. FFA members began the week by attending a Tagged to Teach Ag Luncheon hosted by the LSU AEEE department to encourage students to pursue a career in teaching agriculture. Students also received their placings in their respective SAE’s. Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE) allow the student to construct their own personal experience with agriculture outside of the classroom. Gracie Niette won 1st in her award area of Ag. Communications, where she owns and operates a podcast researching agricultural topics. Emily Windham won 1st in her award area of Nursery Operations, where she worked in greenhouses and nurseries. Meagan Corley earned and received her State FFA Degree. FFA members can earn degrees as they progress through the phases of their leadership, academic, and career skills development. State FFA Associations recognize their top members with the State FFA Degree. Penelope Connell also received her FFA Jacket through the Blue Jacket Award program sponsored by the Louisiana FFA Foundation.