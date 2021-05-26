Cancel
Grand Opening of the Taft Ellsworth Memorial Pickleball Courts Celebrated

etvnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday morning, a grand opening ceremony was hosted for the Price pickleball courts, which have been in the works for some time now. Scott McKee and others in Price Pickleball have been working in conjunction with Price City and Price City Parks to make the dream of the courts a reality. The group was recently gifted an impactful donation of $5,000 from Cache Valley Bank.

etvnews.com
