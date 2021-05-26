Grand Opening of the Taft Ellsworth Memorial Pickleball Courts Celebrated

On Thursday, June 3, the Inkster Housing Commission welcomed residents and city officials to a Community Open House celebrating the Grand Re-opening of the city's EnVision Center located on Hickory Street in Inkster. Originally dedicated in 2018, progress on community outreach efforts at the Inkster EnVision Center was hampered with the arrival of COVID-19. Executive Director of the Inkster Housing Commission Aaron Cooper says the goal is to get the center up and running again now that that pandemic is beginning to wane, and to remind the community the center is available. "We want to reopen and tell everyone we're open; we have safe practices in place but we are open," says Cooper. "These centers were dedicated as kind of centralized hubs from HUD, the Department of Housing and Urban Development. It was their vision to create centralized spaces where residents could feel safe, where they could come and gain, maybe educational information, economic information, health and wellness, even character improvement."