Nedra Barr started her insurance career at age 16 in Fort Scott, and this week announces that she is bringing her new business home. “I started my insurance career in Fort Scott while in high school,” Barr said. “After a great career in the insurance industry, I started developing software that served this market. I’ve designed various software products serving this industry. It’s very exciting to develop the Spyder (her new company) product. It will help producers and home offices modernize, digitize, standardize and simplify their business.”