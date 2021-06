Maria Cruz (Esparza) Garza completed her earthly journey and entered into eternal rest peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, May 14, 2021, at her home in Pleasanton. She was born on September 14, 1926, in San Augustin to Gregorio and Maria Concepcion (Rodriguez) Esparza. She was the sixth child of eight, and last surviving sibling of her generation.