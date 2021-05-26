ABC Releases 2021 Workforce Development Survey

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners appointed Mike Farren to the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board on June 8. Farren will represent the private sector. Farren is the area vice president for Randstad North America. He is responsible for client retention and annual growth, overseeing large client accounts employing 50 or more Randstad employees in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A former Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board member, Farren rejoins the board with more than 16 years of experience in the staffing industry as well as six years working as a U.S. Department of Defense contractor running military family assistance centers.