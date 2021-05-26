How to Make Still Austin Whiskey’s Brown Derby
We’re proud to have Still Austin Whiskey as the presenting sponsor—as well as the location—for our next Front Porch Session on May 26 featuring Graham Wilkinson. Before we livestream the performance, Still Austin will be providing free cocktail kits to go along with the show. For folks that have never tasted the distillery’s bourbon, this is the perfect opportunity to try it out. Didn’t RSVP for a kit? Here’s a recipe to make at home.www.austinmonthly.com