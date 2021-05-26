How to Make Still Austin Whiskey’s Brown Derby

Tennessee whiskey has, very fairly, become something of a legend. You’ve seen it at your favorite bar, you’ve heard about it in country songs, and you most likely have a favorite whether you know it or not. Tennessee has actually been the leading producer of distilled spirits for years, even before the Civil War. In fact, Tennessee produced so much whiskey that the Confederate government outlawed whiskey production, mainly to divert supplies and essential needs towards the army reserve. The history is deep, the whiskey is good, and Pennington Distillery is one of the best in the business.