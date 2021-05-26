Cancel
Gas Prices Highest in U.S. Since 2014

By Jude Walker
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Memorial Day has traditionally been the unofficial start of summer. Many of us are getting on the roads this weekend to the beach, camp, House of Mouse -- just anywhere but here. If you are road-tripping this weekend, be prepared to pay more at the pumps. (Although, we've kind of...

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

