Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

In race to spread kindness, this kid is a champ

By Gina Rich
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Orion Jean's parents entered him in a national speech contest with less than 24 hours to prepare, they had no idea the experience would lead to something so much bigger. Orion worked quickly to record a video for the 2020 competition, held by Think Kindness, an organization that aims to inspire acts of kindness in schools and communities. In his speech, Orion focused on the idea that "kindness is easy, it can be free, and it can make someone's day a whole lot better," he said.

www.mrt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Volunteers#Long Lines#Children Video#Think Kindness#Children S Health#Tangotab#Kidspost#Acts#People#America#Home#Fall#Schools#Lead#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Fort Worth, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Math Teacher Gets Into Character to Connect With Students

Fort Worth ISD teacher Thomas Mayfield is again doing what he does best - using rap and music videos to teach his students at Leadership Academy at Como Elementary. "I am big on culturally responsive teaching, reaching the students I serve from any medium in which they might be able to stay engaged in class," Mayfield said.
Posted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Fort Worth, TXmynews13.com

Fort Worth's Grace Hula Dance Company spreading aloha spirit

FORT WORTH, Texas — Census Bureau data recorded in 2017 indicates there are about 73,000 native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders living in Texas. There were also 1.7 million Asian Americans in Texas living in Texas then. The highest numbers of both Asian American and Pacific Islander populations in Texas were found in Harris County, followed by Dallas County and Tarrant County.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

The Ultimate Dallas Summer Bucket List for Families

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my full disclosure. There are so many fun things to do for kids and families in the Dallas, Texas area. Check out our Dallas Summer Bucket List that will keep your summer schedule packed with fun and sometimes free activities. Keep reading to find out how you can save even more money entertaining your family.
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Weekly

Block Walking with Mayoral Candidate Deborah Peoples

Fort Worth will elect a new mayor on Saturday, June 5 through a runoff election. We caught up with mayoral candidate Deborah Peoples, who is running against Mattie Parker, at a block walk event in South Fort Worth. Around two dozen volunteers went door to door to encourage supporters to vote for Peoples on June 5 after we chatted with Peoples about her campaign and her vision for Fort Worth’s future.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Fort Worth, Texas

Movies That Matter to screen Suited

Movies That Matter, a film series program of the City of Fort Worth’s Human Relations Commission, will present Suited at 7 p.m. June 10 at Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St. Admission is free. Make reservations online. An inspiring film about a custom-suit company in New York...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

🔒 ‘The Duke’ Comes Alive in Fort Worth

John Wayne – “The Duke” – seems to come alive every time someone visits John Wayne: An American Experience in the Fort Worth Stockyards. His distinctive voice portrays evokes more than Americana; it embodies the Texas spirit. Quotes from John Wayne at John Wayne Experience courtesy photo The Fort Worth Business Press recently caught up […]
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Fort Worth, Texas

3rd Thursday Jazz series is back

Jazz is coming back to the Fort Worth Public Library. The 3rd Thursday Jazz Series was completely virtual in 2020, but plans are in the works to bring back the live, in-person concert experience this fall. In May, the series kicks off with a retrospective highlight reel of favorite past...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Fort Worth, Texas

Events include food, clothing giveaways and job fair

Be Leveraged LLC is supporting several events this week to help Fort Worth residents recover from the social and economic effects of the pandemic:. Dress for Success Clothing Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18, MLK Community Center, 5565 Truman Drive. Pick up free clothes for work and learn about community programs and services such as tuition assistance, rental assistance and utility service assistance.