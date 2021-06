To watch a highlight video of Coen Carr is to be in awe of what a 16-year-old body is capable of. The clips on YouTube are mostly homogenous displays of raw athleticism, but they are spectacular displays — one fastbreak dunk after another, after another. Contained within them are some NBA Slam Dunk Contest classics — between-the-legs jams, left-handed tomahawks, reverse rock-the-baby dunks in which he goes from one side of the rim to the other. It’s an astounding collection of in-game jams from a player who has only been able to dunk for a little over a year.