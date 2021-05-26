flydubai Will Bring Back 1000 Employees

State-owned budget airline flydubai has said it is ready to welcome back a thousand employees. The airline continues to rebuild from the devastating downturn in air travel brought about by the pandemic. While speaking at a keynote session at the Arabian Business Virtual event yesterday, flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said that staff was given a choice of either unpaid leave or redundancy as the crisis unfolded. Of the two options, 97% of flydubai staff opted for unpaid leave in the hope of returning to work.