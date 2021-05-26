Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

flydubai Will Bring Back 1000 Employees

By Mark Finlay
simpleflying.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState-owned budget airline flydubai has said it is ready to welcome back a thousand employees. The airline continues to rebuild from the devastating downturn in air travel brought about by the pandemic. While speaking at a keynote session at the Arabian Business Virtual event yesterday, flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said that staff was given a choice of either unpaid leave or redundancy as the crisis unfolded. Of the two options, 97% of flydubai staff opted for unpaid leave in the hope of returning to work.

simpleflying.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passenger Air Travel#Dxb#Uae#Indian#Boeing#Lion Air#Ethiopian Airlines Max#Flydubai Staff#Dubai Airport#Employees#Airline#Passenger Flights#Emirates#Carrier#Ceo#June Onwards#Unpaid Leave#Stay#Regulatory Approval#Flydubais
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Air Travel
Place
Dubai
News Break
Business Travel
Country
United Arab Emirates
Related
Industryairlinegeeks.com

AirAsia Group Announces Major Fleet Groundings, Looks Towards Freight Operations

Malaysia’s AirAsia Group Berhad announced on Wednesday its decision to ground approximately 90% of its fleet, which currently consists of more than 200 aircraft across Asia, including slightly over 100 aircraft in Malaysia. This decision had to be made due to an ongoing wave of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia, where daily cases have been consistently reported in the thousands in the past week.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

India’s GoAir Set To Launch IPO In August

Indian low-cost carrier GoAir is proceeding with its IPO (Initial Public Offering) and now has a prospective date for the launch. The carrier will likely kick off its public listing in August, assuming it receives clearance from regulators next month. If successful, GoAir would become India’s fourth major airline stock to offer an IPO.
Aerospace & Defensebusinesstraveller.com

UAE extends ban on flights from India until July 6

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended the ban on “all inbound passenger movement” from India (excluding UAE nationals) until July 6, stated Air India Express in an official tweet. As per the airline, the UAE’s civil aviation authority has extended the suspension. The low-cost subsidiary of Air India has advised...
Lifestyleworldairlinenews.com

flydubai resumes its operations to Italy

Flydubai has announced the resumption of its operations to Naples in Italy. The three weekly flights to Naples International Airport (NAP) will commence on July 1, 2021 and offer passengers from the UAE more options for travel this summer. From June 2, 2021, a quarantine-free travel corridor has been established...
Lifestyleftnnews.com

flydubai to Start Mykonos and Santorini Flights from June

The launch of flights to the two Greek islands - Mykonos and Santorini - brings the number of seasonal routes served by flydubai to six destinations including Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro. Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “we are...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

flydubai Announces A Return To Italy With Naples-Dubai Link

UAE government-owned budget airline flydubai announced in a statement on Wednesday the resumption of flights from Dubai to Naples, Italy. Flights between flydubai’s home airport of Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Naples International Airport (NAP) will commence on July 1 after establishing a UAE to Italy quarantine-free travel corridor. The...
Worldairwaysmag.com

flydubai Adds New Egypt Destination

MIAMI – flydubai (FZ) continues to expands its routes by starting services to Sharm el-Sheikh (SSH), its second destination in Egypt. The service will operate on three flights per week basis – Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday – effective June 15 and comes in completion of FZ effort to offer holidays destinations, including Alexandria-Borg el Arab (HBE), the second Egyptian city served by the airline, Turkey’s Bodrum (BJV) and Trabzon (TZX), Georgia’s Batumi (BUS), Santorini (JTR) and Mykonos (JMK) in Greece, and Montenegro’s Tivat (TIV).
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Jazeera Airways to serve London Heathrow

The route to the UK’s largest airport comes less than two years after the LCC first entered the London market. Jazeera Airways is launching a new route to London Heathrow (LHR) in mid-June, becoming the only LCC in the Middle East to operate direct flights to the airport. The airline...
LifestyleFlight Global.com

Bamboo Airways talks up ambitious Vietnam-USA routes

Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways is poised to launch direct charter services to the US West Coast, with a long-term eye on California’s Vietnamese diaspora. The airline confirms that it will launch the direct charters from the end of June or beginning of July with Boeing 787-9s. Should the flights take place, it would mark the first direct service between the two countries.
Economyairlinegeeks.com

Hong Kong Airlines Plans to Slash 1,000 Staff

With no end in sight for the pandemic, Hong Kong Airlines is planning to slash one thousand employees, about half of its workforce, and ground its 12 Airbus A320 jets for one year, according to local media. In addition, according to SCMP, the airline said it had been severely affected...
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Costco Brings Back Free Samples

Although Costco paused food samples last year due to COVID-19, the warehouse store says they will bring their sample stations back, reports Marketwatch. Starting the first week of June, 170 store locations will see sampling returns with a rollout to all 550 locations by the end of June. In addition...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

United Airlines in talks to buy at least 100 Boeing Max jets

United Airlines is in advanced talks for a large narrow-body order that would include at least 100 Boeing 737 Max jets as part of a broader fleet revamp, according to people close to the matter. The Chicago-based carrier is also speaking with Airbus about purchasing long-haul single-aisle aircraft, according to...
TravelBusiness Insider

Air Canada Extends Deadline of Its COVID-19 Refund Policy by 30 Days

Eligible customers now have until July 12, 2021 to submit a refund request. Since April 13, 2021, approximately 40% of eligible customers have requested a refund; 92% of submitted requests have been processed. MONTREAL, June 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada announced today a 30-day extension of its COVID-19...
Lifestyleaircargonews.net

Brussels Airport reports increased cargo volumes in May

Brussels Airport has noted an increase in airfreight demand in May, as it continues the rollout of its Digital Green Lane for cargo processes. The hub recorded a 35.8% year-on-year increase in cargo volumes in May, up to 71,851 tonnes. The airport said cargo volumes carried in the bellyhold of...
Aerospace & Defensefuturetravelexperience.com

easyJet, Finavia, JetBlue Tech Ventures, Viasat and CarTrawler tackle gender inequality in aviation

The first-ever FTE APEX Women in Aviation Leadership Summit, which took place during Virtual Expo 2021 (25-26 May), turned the spotlight on the increasingly important topics of gender diversity and equality in aviation. This candid session, sponsored by Viasat, brought together some of the industry’s foremost leaders from Finavia, easyJet, JetBlue Technology Ventures, Viasat and CarTrawler to share their expertise, experiences and insights on the impact that female leaders are having on their organisations, the importance of equality in the workplace across the industry, and some of the new trends we can expect to see post-COVID-19.