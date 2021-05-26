Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Brown: INCLUSIVITY? micro grades, vehicular narratives, and personae projects

By Mary Brown, For MediaNews Group
Main Line Media News
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThink about the old way. Few grades, primarily tests, predominantly lectures, minimal ingenuity. Now, experience the new way. First, dig into the ancient Mediterranean world, explore the individuals and cultures who peopled the peripheral lands, and select someone for you to be – your persona - for the semester. Once...

www.mainlinemedianews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hammurabi
Person
Julius Caesar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#France#Persona#Narratives#Inclusivity#Sulpicia Minor#Western#Roman#Greek#Et Passer#P Pi Bat Nec S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
News Break
Jobs
Related
Educationmsu.edu

The Inclusive STEM Teaching Project MOOC

If you are interested in learning how to address our country’s social injustice in your classroom, including in STEM and other disciplines join this six-week online course. In addition to the edX course, CIRTL is hosting synchronous virtual learning communities led by trained facilitators at institutions across the country. Register for this optional course component that deepens reflection and learning of the material and connects you to other learners.
Books & Literatureaudiofilemagazine.com

5 Questions with Narrator Michael Crouch

Help me congratulate Michael Crouch, voice actor extraordinaire, on being named a 2021 Golden Voice. As you’ll discover in the audiobooks featured here, Michael is well known for his ability to increase the suspense of a mystery, add excitement to an adventure, and tease out the deep emotions in literary fiction.
Technologyarxiv.org

Unsupervised Enrichment of Persona-grounded Dialog with Background Stories

Humans often refer to personal narratives, life experiences, and events to make a conversation more engaging and rich. While persona-grounded dialog models are able to generate responses that follow a given persona, they often miss out on stating detailed experiences or events related to a persona, often leaving conversations shallow and dull. In this work, we equip dialog models with 'background stories' related to a persona by leveraging fictional narratives from existing story datasets (e.g. ROCStories). Since current dialog datasets do not contain such narratives as responses, we perform an unsupervised adaptation of a retrieved story for generating a dialog response using a gradient-based rewriting technique. Our proposed method encourages the generated response to be fluent (i.e., highly likely) with the dialog history, minimally different from the retrieved story to preserve event ordering and consistent with the original persona. We demonstrate that our method can generate responses that are more diverse, and are rated more engaging and human-like by human evaluators, compared to outputs from existing dialog models.
Books & Literaturemythcreants.com

Crafting Micro Stories

Micro stories are not only great fun, but excellent practice for writers. Creating micro stories forces you to tighten your prose – an essential skill for any kind of writing. Naturally, these tiny narratives come with challenges of their own. Let’s look at this unique form of storytelling and what it requires.
Museumsh-net.org

CFP: National Museums: Narrating the Nation

Art, Art History & Visual Studies, Colonial and Post-Colonial History / Studies, Cultural History / Studies, Humanities, Nationalism History / Studies Narrating the Nation: National Museums. National Museum of Ireland and National College of Art and Design, Dublin, CFP Deadline June 30. Proposals are invited for contributions to a conference...
Books & LiteratureSlipped Disc

Ruth Leon Recommends… Poets, not heroes

To coincide with Armed Forces Day on 26 June, Blackeyed Theatre is streaming their 2014 production of Not About Heroes. Stephen MacDonald’s beautifully written play chronicles the unique friendship that developed between First World War poets Siegfried Sassoon (in photo) and Wilfred Owen, from their first meeting in 1917 at Craiglockhart War hospital, where both were being treated for ‘war neurosis’, to their final meeting in August 1918, shortly before Owen’s return to active duty.
Technologyarxiv.org

Bilateral Personalized Dialogue Generation with Dynamic Persona-Aware Fusion

Generating personalized responses is one of the major challenges in natural human-robot interaction. Current researches in this field mainly focus on generating responses consistent with the robot's pre-assigned persona, while ignoring the user's persona. Such responses may be inappropriate or even offensive, which may lead to the bad user experience. Therefore, we propose a bilateral personalized dialogue generation (BPDG) method with dynamic persona-aware fusion via multi-task transfer learning to generate responses consistent with both personas. The proposed method aims to accomplish three learning tasks: 1) an encoder is trained with dialogue utterances added with corresponded personalized attributes and relative position (language model task), 2) a dynamic persona-aware fusion module predicts the persona presence to adaptively fuse the contextual and bilateral personas encodings (persona prediction task) and 3) a decoder generates natural, fluent and personalized responses (dialogue generation task). To make the generated responses more personalized and bilateral persona-consistent, the Conditional Mutual Information Maximum (CMIM) criterion is adopted to select the final response from the generated candidates. The experimental results show that the proposed method outperforms several state-of-the-art methods in terms of both automatic and manual evaluations.
MoviesHollywoodChicago.com

U.S. Narrative

CHICAGO – Going both ways … in-person screenings in New York City and virtual/online for at-home enjoyment proved a success for the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. The 20th Fest announced their Jury Competition Award Winners on June 17th, with honorees that included Games and Podcasts for the first time. Submitted...
Visual Artnewagebd.net

Virtual gallery showcases Leonardo’s ‘power and grace’

A new virtual gallery of Leonardo da Vinci’s paintings that plunges the viewer into the Renaissance master’s creative process opened Friday at the manor in central France where he spent the last three years of his life. The 12-minute immersive experience envelops the visitor with the paintings and the sketches...
Celebrities1stnews.com

Olamide: Life in the ghetto carved my persona

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Olamide has revealed how hardship made him become a better person. Olamide Adedeji otherwise known as Baddoo has revealed in a new interview that growing up on the streets made him hustle hard and create a valuable life for himself and his family. The rapper has narrated...
Behind Viral VideosNorfolk Daily News

The illusion of inclusion

I have been lately contemplating the utter disingenuousness of a certain genre of “viral video.” If you have had the unhealthy experience of spending any significant amount of time on social media, you’ll know exactly which one I mean. It’s the category of manufactured feel-good clips I will heretofore refer to as the “Different Drummer.”
Apparelplanetminecraft.com

waistcoat persona time babyyyyy

Finally a proper persona other than that one TV head skin and the numerous other skins of.. just me. Although this could also be considered just me, it's the ""official"" just me. A persona. The name's Lu, although I also go by Leo, I prefer He/They pronouns,. and I absolutely...
Visual ArtDetroit News

New 'Beyond Van Gogh' immersive art exhibition captivates

In 1874, Vincent van Gogh wrote a letter to his brother Theo about finding beauty where you can. "Most people find too little beautiful," he wrote. Van Gogh, for his part, seemed to find beauty all around him and painted it -- wheat fields, flowers, peasants, even his own bedroom.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

On my radar: Simon Russell Beale’s cultural highlights

The actor Simon Russell Beale was born in Penang, Malaysia, in 1961 and studied English at Cambridge University. He began his career with the Royal Shakespeare Company; since then his extensive theatre roles have won him three Laurence Olivier awards and a Tony for Tom Stoppard’s Jumpers on Broadway in 2004. His film work includes Orlando, The Deep Blue Sea and The Death of Stalin, for which he received a British Independent Film award for best supporting actor. He is playing Johann Sebastian Bach in Nicholas Hytner’s production of Nina Raine’s Bach & Sons at the Bridge theatre, London, until 11 September.
Books & Literaturetalesbuzz.com

Biography offers glimpse into artist and poet’s visionary mind

One day in 1801, when William Blake was living on the Sussex coast, he went on a long country walk when he got into an argument with a thistle. The artist, poet and musician, who experienced beatific visions throughout his 69 years on Earth, wasn’t wandering lonely as a cloud, like some of his Romantic peers.
Athens, NYartefuse.com

Sterling Ruby: That My Nails Can Reach Unto Thine Eyes at Gagosian Gallery, Athens (Photo Story)

In an oeuvre encompassing sculpture, ceramics, painting, drawing, collage, video, and textiles, Ruby engages art history, his own autobiography, and balances of social power. Creating disruption by contrasting clean lines and recognizable objects with rough and uncanny forms, his works interrogate the canon of art while seeking to critique the institutions and shortcomings of modern society.
Religionmbird.com

Christ Changed the Narrative

As if it were divinely planned all along(!), the devotional for today in Daily Grace coincides directly with theme of latest episode of PZ’s podcast — our personal narratives are only 15% correct. To order a copy, of Daily Grace, click here. June 24. As he passed by, he saw...