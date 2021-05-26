Hoboken’s Beloved St. Ann’s Festival is Back for the Season
After the year we’ve all had, there’s nothing more important than some senses of normalcy returning. One of Hoboken’s oldest — and tastiest — traditions is returning this year: St. Ann’s Festival is back for its 111th year in Hoboken. Get ready to stuff your face with zeppoles, chocolate-covered Oreos, and sausage and pepper sandwiches. Keep reading to find out all that you need to know about St. Ann Festival’s return to Hoboken for its 111th year.www.hobokengirl.com