Hoboken, NJ

Hoboken’s Beloved St. Ann’s Festival is Back for the Season

By Katherine Chaves Diaz
hobokengirl.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the year we’ve all had, there’s nothing more important than some senses of normalcy returning. One of Hoboken’s oldest — and tastiest — traditions is returning this year: St. Ann’s Festival is back for its 111th year in Hoboken. Get ready to stuff your face with zeppoles, chocolate-covered Oreos, and sausage and pepper sandwiches. Keep reading to find out all that you need to know about St. Ann Festival’s return to Hoboken for its 111th year.

www.hobokengirl.com
