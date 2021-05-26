Cancel
Stevens Students Team Up to Help Local Food Truck Amanda Bananas

By Kim Schu
hobokengirl.com
Cover picture for the articleMost residents of the Mile Square know Amanda Bananas as the delicious, vegan soft-serve food truck located on the colorful walkway leading up to Pier 13. What we recently learned is that this small local business partnered with a group of innovative Stevens Institute of Technology seniors who offered up their time as part of an extensive senior year project to help the team — and fans of the food truck — have a much easier summer. Read on to learn about what these five students invented for Amanda Bananas owners this past semester.

