Stevens Students Team Up to Help Local Food Truck Amanda Bananas
Most residents of the Mile Square know Amanda Bananas as the delicious, vegan soft-serve food truck located on the colorful walkway leading up to Pier 13. What we recently learned is that this small local business partnered with a group of innovative Stevens Institute of Technology seniors who offered up their time as part of an extensive senior year project to help the team — and fans of the food truck — have a much easier summer. Read on to learn about what these five students invented for Amanda Bananas owners this past semester.www.hobokengirl.com