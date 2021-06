First, Thank you, Mr. Walls, I appreciate your response to my letter about the PG&E tree cutting activities ("Explaining PG&E's tree removal plan," May 21). Unfortunately, the letter ignores the critical issue I raised in my May 14 letter (land stability and potential slides), it misstates certain PG&E information provided in other documents and in PG&E webinars, and, at least in my experience so far, misstates that community concerns are important to PG&E and are expeditiously addressed through the PG&E website.