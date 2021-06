FRAZEE, Minn. — The Hawley softball team refused to give up. Morgan Eckes hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to give Pequot Lakes a two-run lead going into the final half-inning. The Nuggets had one final chance. They needed two runs to stay alive. They got down to their final strike, but Kaylie Crabtree came up with a game-tying two-run single, then scored the game-winning run on a walk-off single by Addi Dauner.