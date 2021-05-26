Cancel
Charles Reed Cagle Discusses the Opening and Closing of the Chilean Border

Las Vegas Herald
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Reed Cagle recently discussed the opening and reclosing of the Chilean border due to COVID-19. COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / MAY 28, 2021 / The Government of Chile opened the country's borders in early 2021, before closing them yet again on April 5. Citizens and travelers were able to enter Chile for several months if they met a number of strict COVID-19 related guidelines. However, a recent spike in cases of the virus has forced the country to close its borders yet again. Charles Reed Cagle, a business owner who operates plants in Chile, recently discussed the opening and reclosing of the borders and what it means for the country.

