3 Crucial Ways to Measure Social Media's Impact on Your Business

Social media offers a myriad of benefits to businesses big and small, and if you want to grow your business and brand today, you need to utilize its power. Great content can help build brand awareness, define your brand personality and push you to the forefront of your industry. There’s also great business potential. An estimated 420 billion people use social media actively, and 54 percent of those users are browsing to buy. There’s no doubt that social media should play a significant role in every company’s marketing strategy.