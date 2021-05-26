Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

WATCH: Air Force Academy Graduation and Thunderbirds air show

By KKTV
KKTV
 15 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You can watch the graduation ceremony above. Every officer has a specific and crucial role in the broad Thunderbirds mission, and traditionally, officers assigned to the team adopt their number as their unofficial "call sign." Eight of the 12 officers assigned to the team are highly experienced fighter pilots. Thunderbirds 1-6 fly in the air show demonstrations; Thunderbird 7 is the operations officer; and Thunderbird 8 is the advance pilot and narrator, coordinating last-minute logistical details at show sites and lending his voice to describe the maneuvers during the show. Thunderbirds 9-12 are support officers who perform expert medical, administrative, maintenance and public affairs functions.

