Spain opens Euro 2020 with a disappointing 0-0 draw vs. Sweden in Seville. Alvaro Morata produces the best chance of the first half for Spain, missing narrowly on a one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper. Sweden's best chance comes from Alexander Isak who strikes the post after a deflection off of Marcos Llorente. With moments to go in the second half, Gerard Moreno's header is denied expertly by Robin Olsen as the match ends in the first scoreless draw of the tournament.