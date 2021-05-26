Cancel
Disney's 'Cruella' manages to be tedious, transgressive, chaotic and inert, all at the same time

By Ann Hornaday
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith her shock of black-and-white hair and crimson color scheme, Cruella DeVil is one of Disney's most durable villains. She made for a terrifying antagonist in the delightful 1961 animated film "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," and gave Glenn Close some delectable scenery to chew in "101 Dalmatians," an otherwise forgettable 1996 live-action version. Now, Emma Stone tries her hand at playing a would-be puppy killer in "Cruella," an origin story that achieves the dubious feat of being tedious, transgressive, chaotic and inert at the same time.

