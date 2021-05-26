Cancel
Athens, GA

Athens Bagel Company forced to close for repairs, aims to reopen late summer

Athens Banner-Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter weathering a difficult year, Athens Bagel Company is steadying itself for yet another challenge. Though there was no smoke or fire in the building, the sprinkler system at 268 N. Jackson St. went off the morning of May 3, soaking everything inside and saturating the area underneath the tile floor.

www.onlineathens.com
Athens, GAwcn247.com

At Athens Varsity, answer to 'What’ll ya have?' is bulldozer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Chili dogs, onion rings and frosted orange milkshakes could soon be in shorter supply in Athens. The Varsity has applied for permission to tear down its decades-old Athens location. Athens-Clarke Commissioner Melissa Link says the Gordy family, which owns The Varsity, has been trying to sell the property for commercial redevelopment for several years. Local officials put zoning limits on the property and the family transferred several houses it had bought for affordable housing. The restaurant's demolition is currently on hold, but Link says she will lift the hold in several weeks. No plans have been filed yet for what will replace the restaurant.
Athens, GAwuga.org

Project RESET Aims to Stop Evictions

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are considering a program aimed at keeping people facing eviction in their homes, as well as providing financial assistance to landlords. Commissioner Tim Denson is pushing for the creation of Project Reset. Project Reset started in Gwinnett County and has been duplicated in other areas in the...
Athens, GAAthens Banner-Herald

Citizens fight for the history and future of West Broad Street School

The currently vacant West Broad Street School will house students once again, as Clarke County School District prepares plans for an early childhood education program for the facility. Nestled between West Broad Street, Campbell Street, Minor Street, and Paris Street is a three-building school property dating back to the late...
Georgia StateGwinnett Daily Post

State budget includes funding for poultry science complex at UGA

ATLANTA — When Gov. Brian Kemp signed the Fiscal Year 2022 budget for the state of Georgia, he secured $21.7 million for the construction of phase one of a new Poultry Science Complex on the University of Georgia’s Athens campus. The project will increase the size of the Department of...
Athens, GAPosted by
WGAU

‘The Varsity’ to be torn down after 56 years in the Classic City

After 56 years of operation in the Classic City, The Varsity restaurant will be demolished. The owners, the Gordy family, recently filed for a permit to tear down the iconic hot dog joint to make way for what will likely be apartments and retail, perhaps a grocery store. This business move has been obvious for years after the restaurant owners started buying up properties around the restaurant in 2017 and requested rezoning for the 6.7 acres they assembled in 2018.
Athens, GARed and Black

Remembering Athens computer systems entrepreneur

Paul Eugene Hays, a computer systems professional and entrepreneur, died from COVID-19 on Feb. 24 at 58 years old. In 1989, Paul Hays moved to Athens when he recognized the value of technology and his passion for helping small businesses, said Inna Hays, his mother. He continued his education at the University of Georgia in the Ph.D. management information systems program, but left to make a mark of his own.
Athens, GAwuga.org

Local Protests on West Broad

Historic Athens organized a demonstration Thursday evening to protest the planned demolition of a West Broad Street School building. The Clarke County School District plans to convert the West Broad Street School campus into an early learning center and construction is planned to begin soon in order to meet a Mar. 1, 2022 deadline. While the plan is to preserve and restore the oldest building on the campus, the 1958 building facing Campbell Lane is planned for demolition and is the center of controversy. Critics of the plan say that the building has historic value as one of the few remaining school buildings in Georgia from the 1950s “Equalization Era,” when Southern schools improved facilities in an attempt to justify segregation and that the school should be remodeled instead. Here’s Ken Dious, a lawyer who attended the school as a child in the 1950s and spoke at last night’s demonstration: The demonstration started outside of the H.T Edwards building, ahead of a School Board meeting. Once the meeting began, protesters headed over to the Campbell Lane building, where the crowd heard from Tommy Valentine of Historic Athens, as well as several speakers who were West Broad Street School alumni.
Athens, GARed and Black

PHOTOS: 'Beyond Baldwin' hosts protest and march at the Arch

The organization "Beyond Baldwin" gathered and marched with community members to discuss issues regarding demands of the University of Georgia on May 12, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. They discussed issues regarding transparency, workers' rights and recruitment of Black faculty and students.