Volunteers applauded for efforts in city-wide clean-up

SAULT STE. MARIE — Officials said the city-wide clean-up on May 15 was a success as around 80 to 90 volunteers picked up garbage and litter around the Sault. “The day was beautiful, we started at 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. handing out garbage bags and gloves behind the fire hall to participants,” said Mary Jo DuVall, organizer of the event, in a report presented to the city commission. “Thirty-eight $10 gift cards were purchased from local businesses to distribute among the volunteers in place of having a picnic this year due to COVID restrictions.”