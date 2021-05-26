Cancel
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Volunteers applauded for efforts in city-wide clean-up

Marie Evening News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAULT STE. MARIE — Officials said the city-wide clean-up on May 15 was a success as around 80 to 90 volunteers picked up garbage and litter around the Sault. “The day was beautiful, we started at 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. handing out garbage bags and gloves behind the fire hall to participants,” said Mary Jo DuVall, organizer of the event, in a report presented to the city commission. “Thirty-eight $10 gift cards were purchased from local businesses to distribute among the volunteers in place of having a picnic this year due to COVID restrictions.”

Sault Ste. Marie, MIMarie Evening News

Soo Locks Children’s Museum signs lease on Portage Ave.

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Soo Locks Children’s Museum took a giant step closer to becoming a reality recently as museum board president, Diane Chevillot, signed a lease for a location at 223 W. Portage Ave. Possible exhibits include the science of hockey, a Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians interactive...
Sault Ste. Marie, MIMarie Evening News

No suspects or leads in spray paint vandalisms in Sault

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department is investigating a series of spray paint crimes that occurred late last week. According to Phillip Donnay, a detective with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department investigating this case, three locations were hit with red spray paint: The Sault News building on Arlington, the building across the street from Phat Boutique, next to The Final Touch hair salon, on Ashmun Street and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians building on Ashmun Street as well.