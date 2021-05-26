Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Trailer Teases Even Deadlier Puzzles

At this point, you need a vacation, don’t you? HBO has you covered this summer. The network released a trailer for The White Lotus, a miniseries following one week at a high-end Hawaiian resort. “You have to treat these people like sensitive children,” Murray Bartlett’s Armond, a resort manager, explains in the trailer. The show boasts a stacked cast of guests, from Jennifer Coolidge as a woman coping with her mother’s death to Connie Britton and Steve Zahn as leaders of a dysfunctional family. The six-episode series is written and directed by Enlightened’s Mike White, and seems to revisit some of the same ideas of wealth and New Age thinking that his previous HBO series explored — with the help of, as Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid puts it, “a lot of rich, white, fucked-up people.” The White Lotus premieres at 9 p.m. ET on July 11.