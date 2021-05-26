Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Trailer Teases Even Deadlier Puzzles

toofab.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarring Pose's Indya Moore, Taylor Russell, Logan Miller and Holland Roden, the Escape Room sequel finds former survivors competing against each other in a new, even more dangerous series of escape rooms. The movie hits theaters July 16, 2021.

toofab.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Russell
Person
Holland Roden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzles#Teases#Movie Theaters#Hits#Trailer#Escape Rooms#Survivors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesComing Soon!

M. Night Shyamalan’s Old Trailer Teases a Mysterious New Thriller

Universal Pictures has released the official Old trailer for Oscar-nominated filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s newest horror thriller film, starring Gael García Bernal, Thomasin McKenzie, Vicky Krieps, and Alex Wolff. The video features a family of four as their vacation in paradise turns into a complete nightmare when they find themselves trapped on a beach where they mysteriously get older and older by the second.
MoviesCollider

First 'Agnes' Trailer and Photos Tease a Classic Exorcism Horror Film

As the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival ramps up, we’re getting more and more hints at the films featured at the festival, including the upcoming nun horror film Agnes. Helmed by Mickey Reece, the director behind indie hits like Climate of the Hunter and T-Rex, Agnes follows a priest-in-waiting and his jaded mentor as they set out to discover if the rumors of demonic possession at a nunnery are true.
Moviesthesource.com

TRAILER ALERT: ‘Escape Room 2’ Shows Indya Moore And Taylor Russell Fighting For Their Lives

Indya Moore (Pose) is taking the lead in Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, the sequel to the 2019 thriller franchise Escape Room. The hot new trailer features Moore and the return of Taylor Russell, fighting for survival in a crazed sadistic killer’s deadly game of elaborate puzzles. In the new film, surviving Escape Room hero Zoey (Russell), wants to ensure that the perpetrator behind the deadly game is finally put in jail. But it isn’t too long during a fateful subway ride, she and some other passengers, including Moore’s Brianna character, realize that they are trapped in another game.
MoviesFirst Showing

Scout Taylor-Compton in Official Trailer for Mystery Thriller 'Room 9'

"These murders… seem personal." Lionsgate has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Room 9, the latest feature from actor / filmmaker Thomas Walton. This is getting a direct-to-DVD release which is pretty much already an indication of the quality, with a derivative plot that sounds similar to so many other mystery thrillers. Life altering sins of the past revisit modern day lost souls in a small town… 40 years later. A mysterious woman arrives to investigate the site of a murder and suffers bizarre flashbacks related to the inn's slayings. Is she connected to the killings… or the next victim? The film stars Michael Berryman, Scout Taylor-Compton, Brian Anthony Wilson, Kane Hodder, Michael Emery, and Adam Ratcliffe. This looks like extra schlocky shock horror, which might be fun for some folks out there.
Moviessideshow.com

Final Trailer for The Shape of Water Teases Eerie Secrets and Forbidden Romance

Fox Searchlight have released another trailer for their upcoming film The Shape of Water, a frightening fable involving government secrets and a captive sea creature. This latest trailer ramps up the themes of romance and danger, as blood is spilled and tender moments are shared between the wild aquatic creature and the isolated, mute Elisa (played by Sally Hawkins). She, along with her custodial coworker Zelda (played by Octavia Spencer), encounter a terrifying “asset” acquired by the facility in which they work, and the tension escalates as the creature’s secret presence becomes known to dangerous individuals.
TV SeriesVulture

Escape to the Tropics in HBO’s The White Lotus Trailer

At this point, you need a vacation, don’t you? HBO has you covered this summer. The network released a trailer for The White Lotus, a miniseries following one week at a high-end Hawaiian resort. “You have to treat these people like sensitive children,” Murray Bartlett’s Armond, a resort manager, explains in the trailer. The show boasts a stacked cast of guests, from Jennifer Coolidge as a woman coping with her mother’s death to Connie Britton and Steve Zahn as leaders of a dysfunctional family. The six-episode series is written and directed by Enlightened’s Mike White, and seems to revisit some of the same ideas of wealth and New Age thinking that his previous HBO series explored — with the help of, as Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid puts it, “a lot of rich, white, fucked-up people.” The White Lotus premieres at 9 p.m. ET on July 11.
MoviesRaindance

10 Movies For Escape Room Fans

In a world where everyone is finding ways to break the monotony, OTT platforms with their endless options of movies and TV series have come to their rescue. Netflix Party, Amazon party, and other such platforms allow friends and distant family members to come and watch movies together. But the real hard work is choosing a good and entertaining movie that can keep everyone hooked to their screens.
TV & VideosCollider

New 'Evil' Season 2 Trailer Teases Terrors Closer to Home on Paramount+

Paramount+ has released a new promo trailer and poster art for the second season of its original horror series Evil, and we couldn't be more excited to get back to more of the psychological twists and turns that defined Season 1 and made this show a must-watch. Last month, it was confirmed that the hit series would be officially shifting over from CBS to Paramount+, with Season 2 set for a June 20 premiere date.
Video GamesComicBook

The Escape Game's Remote Adventures Are a Natural Evolution of Escape Rooms

Puzzle rooms where players work together in person to navigate challenges and solve mysteries are common enough now, but those activities come with one big caveat: they’re done in person. Given how gatherings haven’t been as safe or easy in the past year, escape games likely haven’t been at the top of peoples’ lists for things to do. If that’s the case for you but you’re still looking for the familiar challenge of an in-person experience, The Escape Game’s Remote Adventures offers a suitable and surprisingly enjoyable substitute.
Violent Crimeswegotthiscovered.com

Jurassic World: Dominion Director Teases Trailer Coming Soon

Despite being the first major Hollywood production to resume shooting in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic last summer, adding countless millions onto what was already a hefty budget, Universal took the safest possible option when it came to Jurassic World: Dominion by delaying the sixth installment in the series by an entire year.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Fear Street Trailer Teases Netflix’s Ambitious Horror Trilogy

Horror has never really been viewed as an integral part of Netflix’s strategy to relentlessly deliver new movies to its customer base of over 200 million subscribers, but that could all be set to change if the upcoming Fear Street trilogy manages to draw in big viewership numbers. Adapted from...
Video GamesNME

‘Escape From Tarkov’ debuts new Streets of Tarkov trailer

Highly anticipated first-person shooter Escape from Tarkov has received a new trailer for its Streets of Tarkov map. As shown off at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest on June 10th, 2021, a new game area under development was shown off called the Streets of Tarkov. The multiplayer game is set...
TV SeriesCollider

'Bosch' Season 7 Trailer Teases the End of the Series

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for the seventh and final season of Bosch, the streaming platform’s longest-running original series. The trailer focuses on detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) as he gets involved in an arson investigation, set in place after five victims get killed by masked men who threw Molotov cocktails into a building. Amongst the victims is a ten-year-old child, enough of a reason for Bosch to take things personally and risk everything while trying to take down the powerful responsible for the attack.
MoviesDeadline

‘The Witcher’s Freya Allan To Star In Horror Thriller ‘Baghead’

EXCLUSIVE: Freya Allan, a breakout in the Netflix series The Witcher, is set to star in Baghead for Studiocanal and The Picture Company. Production will begin in the fall in Berlin. Allan stars in the upcoming Studiocanal/The Picture Company action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake for Netflix. The film will be directed...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Jurassic World Evolution 2 Trailer Teases A Grand Adventure

Dinosaur lovers will get yet another chance to prove that they have what it takes to become the next John Hammond (minus, you know, the catastrophic end result) later this year. Jurassic World Evolution 2, a direct sequel to Frontier’s park simulation and management title released back in 2018, is...
TV SeriesCollider

'Monsters at Work' Trailer Teases a New World of Laughter on Disney+

It’s time to go back to Monsters Inc., as Monsters At Work has dropped a new trailer, as well as a new official premiere date. Billy Crystal and John Goodman are back and this time, they’re trying to make children laugh in order to fuel the city. Mike and Sulley are in charge and when Tylor (Ben Feldman) comes to scare kids, he’s brought into this new world of laughter.