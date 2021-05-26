Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Kate Spade New York's Pride Month Collection Is Not Only Cute, but Has a Great Cause

By Nikita Charuza
PopSugar
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of this year's Pride Month, Kate Spade New York is releasing a limited-edition capsule collection that's both adorable and has a great cause. Each piece from the collection features a rainbow color scheme, which is the universal symbol of pride. The Rainbow Collection includes the brand's famous totes and handbags, makeup pouches, a sweater covered with hearts in a rainbow color scheme, and even a rainbow-striped AirPod Pro case!

www.popsugar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Spade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kate Spade Handbags#Bisexual#Mental#The Trevor Project#The Rainbow Collection#Rainbow Collection#Brand#Makeup Pouches#Color#Hearts#Lgbtq#Gay#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

Kate Spade Lizzie Backpack, Only $89 (Reg. $329)

Head on over to Kate Spade and score the Lizzie Backpack for just $89 today, regularly $329. Choose from four color options: black, white, pink, and green. Find this deal online. Plus, shipping is free for all orders. Run — this is a deal you don’t want to miss. Note...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon Memorial Day Sale on Kate Spade Purses, Wallets, Sunglasses & More

Summer is almost here and the Amazon Memorial Day Sale event is delivering deep discounts on loads of products you can stock up on for warm weather -- including pieces from your favorite designers like Kate Spade! Right now, if you want to elevate your summer accessories, you can find must-buy deals on Kate Spade handbags, jewelry, summer clothes and accessories for your summer wardrobe. Some of the brand's most popular items are 60% off the original price! That includes items like watches, sunglasses and, of course, purses, totes and handbags of all sizes.
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

Kate Spade Crossbody Bag, Only $65 (Reg. $279)

Today only, score the Kate Spade Jackson Crossbody Bag for just $65, regularly $279. This bag comes in solid colors like black, red, or beige. There’s a selection of patterns as well, including pink floral and blue boardwalk stripe designs. Find this deal online. Plus, shipping is free for all...
ShoppingNBC News

New and Notable: Latest from Dyson, Lululemon, Kate Spade and more

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. While the pandemic originally...
New York City, NYcrfashionbook.com

These Are The Fashion And Beauty Brands That Are Donating to LGBTQIA+ Causes During Pride Month

June is Pride Month, and these 18 brands are stepping up and giving back to the LGBTQIA+ community. Pride Month originated as a way to commemorate the Stonewall Riots in New York City that ended in June of 1969. The Stonewall Riots were spontaneous demonstrations by the gay community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village. A tipping point in the Gay Liberation Movement, the community initially commemorated the Stonewall Riots for a day in the end of June, but it has since evolved to a month-long commemoration.
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

BOSS celebrates Pride Month with capsule collection

This Pride Month, BOSS is celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, creating a capsule collection in support of ILGA World, a global federation of more than 1,700 organizations from over 160 countries and territories campaigning for equal rights for LGBTQIA+ people. The new capsule collection features Pride flag colors and slogans on...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

Shop Boohoo’s Incredible New Pride Collection Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year! And no, we’re not talking about Christmas — we’re talking about Pride Month! Every June, we celebrate all of the strides that the LGBTQIA+ community has made, and you can show your support too thanks to Boohoo’s new Pride Collection!
Minoritiesallkpop.com

Holland posts cute and fun photos celebrating Pride Month

It’s officially June 1st here in the U.S, which means it’s Pride Month. The idol, who is the first openly gay K-pop star, is known to be very open and honest about his sexuality and the LGBTQ+ community on Instagram and with his fans. He posted some cute photos wearing a pastel rainbow fur coat, eye glitter, and sporting some green eyebrows.
Minoritiesmymixfm.com

Rihanna celebrates Pride in new Savage X Fenty collection

In honor of Pride Month, Rihanna is making sure her LGBTQ fans celebrate in style with a brand-new Savage X Fenty collection. The “Umbrella” singer released her inaugural Pride collection on Tuesday, writing on the official Savage X website, “Our first-ever Pride Capsule Collection is here for every BODY.”. In...
Minoritiesthezoereport.com

Ring In Pride Month With This Binary-Defying Candle Collection

The LGBTQ community should be celebrated year-round, but Pride month serves as a reminder to keep striving for inclusivity and representation — and so many businesses are using this time of year to put their money where their mouths are. As a queer-owned brand, Boy Smells built its foundation on the concept of gender fluidity (its inaugural candles were created to defy binary standards in fragrance), but during the months of June and July, its efforts are even more focused. The Boy Smells Pride Radiance Collection is an annual endeavor, and for 2021 the company has come up with five new, limited edition scents — each embodied by a inspiring force in the community — and the proceeds benefit The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.
Politicseuroweeklynews.com

The World’s Only Harry Potter Flagship Store Opens in New York

Harry Potter fans from across the world were welcomed into Harry Potter New York as the flagship store opened its doors to the public for the first time on June 2. Fans were greeted by a massive model of Fawkes the Phoenix, magical creatures and hand-made props including Voldemort’s horcrux, Nagini, bursting through the ceiling in an area inspired by the Dark Arts.
Minoritiescollegecandy.com

5 Pride Month Makeup Collections Launching 2021

Happy Pride Month!🥳🏳️‍🌈 I hope everyone is celebrating and enjoying life this entire month. Don’t be afraid to be who you are, and even better embrace it. I love makeup and am a huge ally of LGBTQ+. I personally, follow so many LGBTQ+ fashion and makeup gurus and watch them on Youtube. I know after over a year of quarantining the bars and clubs are finally opening which means it’s time to get all glammed up, even more than ever. So embrace who you are and have fun. Life is short and it’s time to start living it. To celebrate pride here are five different pride-themed makeup collections. Can’t wait to see all the looks💄
ShoppingDetroit Free Press

You can get a Kate Spade purse for up to 78% off at Kate Spade Surprise—shop our top picks

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Tired of carrying that old, beat-up purse around? We get it. It just so happens to be your lucky day, however, because thanks to the Kate Spade Surprise site, you can spring for an upgrade to your wallet, satchel or multifunctional tote at a price cut of up to 78% off.
AdvocacyPosted by
Red Tricycle

Your Candy Bar Has a Great Cause This Summer

Your candy bar might look a little different over the next two months and you might want to stock up! CRUNCH, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth have released limited-edition bars with art supporting the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and a percentage of proceeds will go straight to CMN Hospitals. The colorful...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

You could call Lela Rose a “dress designer,” but that description tends to feel prim and stuffy, and Rose is neither. This is a designer who bikes 30 blocks to her office every day, even in the rain, and, yes, often in a dress. Lately she’s been relying on her cache of hardworking, lightly-stretchy knit dresses; at her Garment District showroom, she was modeling a color-blocked pointelle number that just introduced for pre-fall.
Makeupthezoereport.com

REFY Enters Sephora To The Delight Of Eyebrow Lovers Everywhere

These days, a “British invasion” typically only brings good things: maybe a tasty restaurant, a new Adele album, some excellent memes, and some of the most iconic fashion houses. For beauty lovers, it almost always means the opportunity to check out the buzziest makeup, skin care, and wellness products beloved by across-the-pond counterparts. In this case, the highly anticipated arrival in question is a collection of cult-favorite eyebrow products from REFY, which enters Sephora today.
New York City, NYwheretraveler.com

Where and How to Celebrate Pride Month in New York

The warmer weather in New York is reason enough to celebrate the month of June, but for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, June is cause for a bigger celebration. It is Pride month. It began over 50 years ago with the Stonewall Uprising in New York City following a police invasion of a gay club located in Greenwich Village. Riots and protests followed soon after. The riots quickly became a call for equality, protesting the discrimination of the LGBTQIA+ community. This annual remembrance soon expanded to other cities creating the global Pride celebrations we know today.