Kate Spade New York's Pride Month Collection Is Not Only Cute, but Has a Great Cause
In honor of this year's Pride Month, Kate Spade New York is releasing a limited-edition capsule collection that's both adorable and has a great cause. Each piece from the collection features a rainbow color scheme, which is the universal symbol of pride. The Rainbow Collection includes the brand's famous totes and handbags, makeup pouches, a sweater covered with hearts in a rainbow color scheme, and even a rainbow-striped AirPod Pro case!www.popsugar.com