“The opium of the masses” is how former Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini described Jose Mourinho following the announcement that Mourinho would be taking over as manager next season. Sabatini continued, saying that Mourinho was the “emotional earthquake” Roma needed after a long period of inaction and stasis. The Portuguese manager’s return less than a month after getting sacked by Tottenham drew a wide range of reactions depending on fan base and league. But no matter the results from his last five seasons in the Premier League, or that he last won a trophy in 2017, Mourinho still undeniably stirs emotion. And depending on the team, feeling is a foundation to build upon.