Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jaguars Finalize 2021 Preseason Schedule With Browns, Saints, Cowboys

By John Shipley
Posted by 
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 15 days ago

The semi-unofficial start of a new era of Jacksonville Jaguars football can now be circled on the calendar.

The Jaguars have finalized times and dates for the first preseason of the Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence era, starting with the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 14.

  • Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns on Aug. 14. 7 p.m. kickoff.
  • Week 2: @ New Orleans Saints on Aug. 23. 8 p.m. kickoff.
  • Week 3: @ Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 29. 1 p.m. kickoff.

This is not only the first time that Meyer will lead the Jaguars onto the field and potentially the first snap Lawrence takes as a Jaguars quarterback, but it will be the first preseason in which the Jaguars only play three preseason games.

Earlier this year, the NFL approved a 17-game regular-season schedule and a three-game preseason schedule. In 2021, all AFC teams will serve as hosts to the additional ninth regular-season home game and one preseason game. The Jaguars' extra home game is a Week 12 tilt against the Falcons, though the Jaguars will play just eight home games in Jacksonville due to a Week 6 game in London in which the Jaguars will serve as the home team.

The Jaguars' entire 2021 schedule can be found below.

  • Week 1 (September 12): Jaguars at Houston Texans
  • Week 2 (Sept. 19): Denver Broncos vs. Jaguars
  • Week 3 (Sept. 26): Arizona Cardinals vs. Jaguars
  • Week 4 (Sept. 30): Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (TNF, 8:20 p.m.)
  • Week 5 (October 10): Tennessee Titans vs. Jaguars
  • Week 6 (Oct. 17): Miami vs. Jaguars (London, 9:30 a.m.)
  • Week 7 (Oct. 24): BYE
  • Week 8 (Oct. 31): Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m.)
  • Week 9 (November 7): Buffalo Bills vs. Jaguars
  • Week 10 (Nov. 14): Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
  • Week 11 (Nov. 21): San Francisco 49ers vs. Jaguars
  • Week 12 (Nov. 28): Atlanta Falcons vs. Jaguars
  • Week 13 (December 5): Jaguars at L.A. Rams (4:25 p.m.)
  • Week 14 (Dec. 12): Jaguars at Titans
  • Week 15 (Dec. 19): Texans vs. Jaguars
  • Week 16 (Dec. 26): Jaguars at New York Jets
  • Week 17 (January 2): Jaguars at New England Patriots
  • Week 18 (Jan. 9): Colts vs Jaguars

It remains to be seen both how NFL teams will adjust to a four-game preseason schedule, along with how Urban Meyer will plan his first preseason as a head coach. While college football had spring games, they didn't have numerous exhibition games against other teams ahead of the regular season, making this an interesting learning moment for Meyer.

Whether the Jaguars let Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, play in the preseason following an offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder remains to be seen. But if they do, then Jaguars fans could get their first chance to see Lawrence throw a spiral in a Jaguars' uniform against the Browns.

“No, I mean, they—all of the staff, management and everyone here brought me here to win and that’s the main goal. So, I’m keeping the same mindset and obviously, there’s different challenges as you move on to the next level, things change a little bit, you’ve got to adapt," Lawrence said after rookie minicamp on May 15.

"But never—that mindset never changes, you’re always expecting to win and you prepare to win. So, I think that’s why they brought me here. They didn’t bring me here to expect to lose. I know we’ve got a lot of guys here that are ready to win and want to win. So, we’re on the right track for sure.”

JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
38
Followers
272
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Texans#American Football#Will Start Vs Saints#Colts#Jaguars Finalize#The Urban Meyer#The Cleveland Browns#Afc#Arizona Cardinals#Jaguars Week 4#Cincinnati Bengals#Tnf#Jaguars Week 10#Nfl Draft#L A Rams#New Orleans Saints#Indianapolis Colts Week#Jaguars Week 16#Jaguars Week 13
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Related
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

5 Things To Watch at Jaguars Rookie Minicamp

For the next three days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will at long last have a sense of normalcy -- and at long last have their franchise quarterback inside the building. The Jaguars will be holding their rookie minicamp from May 14-16, giving us our first look at the Jaguars' nine-player draft class, undrafted free agents, and more.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jaguars taking right approach with QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars want to make sure quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whom they drafted first overall in this year’s draft, is ready to take the field in Week 1 of the 2021 season. For that reason, their approach to minicamp makes sense as the rookie quarterback rehabs his shoulder. Lawrence will...
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars Mailbag: What Do We Make of Travis Etienne's Role?

Each week during this year's offseason, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
NFLWLTX.com

Jaguars host Rookie Mini-Camp this weekend

Saturday started with a bang: jersey numbers were finally revealed for the Jaguars' nine, 2021 draftees and their additional, six undrafted free agent signees. The one that caught seemingly every fan's eyes: number one. Travis Etienne, the 25th overall pick in this April's Draft, will rock the No. 1 for the first time in his career in his first season in Jacksonville.
NFLESPN

1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --  Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonvilles rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Dont touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage...
NFLNFL

Move The Sticks Podcast: Trevor Lawrence is a Jaguar (MTS 360)

Who is Trevor Lawrence? Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks take a deep look at the quarterback prospect in their annual 360 series. The two scouts look past the tape and talk to those closest around Lawrence. What was he like as a kid? How did he handle the national attention since a young age? What was he like at Clemson? First, Trevor Lawrence talks to the media after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars (2:42). After that, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer explains why Lawrence deserved to be the first pick in the draft (5:37). Then, Jeremiah and Brooks focus on Lawrence's development before he got to college. The guys talk to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney about how Lawrence was during the recruiting process (7:50). Then, Lawrence's parents (14:27) join to talk about his journey as a national recruit and next, his brother (20:38) touches on his own career as an artist, while comparing it to Lawrence's abilities as a quarterback. After that, Brooks speaks with Matt Santini, as he discusses his unique role as the Mayor of Cartersville, Georgia and a sports announcer for Lawrence's high school football games (29:16). Following that, Elite 11 head coach Trent Dilfer joins as he recalls what he thought about Lawrence in high school and when he participated in the 2017 Elite 11 competition (40:31). Next, Ron Veal, Lawrence's private QB coach from middle school through high school, explains what Lawrence looked like as a quarterback when he was younger (44:50). Now, the pair switch their focus to Lawrence's days at Clemson as Swinney touches on who he would compare his quarterback to (54:07). After that, Lawrence's parents discuss his magical freshman season (58:30). Then, Dilfer gives his evaluation of Lawrence's traits (1:02:36). Next, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe gives his thoughts on Lawrence as a player and talks about coaching against him (1:07:20). Following that, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield recalls his experience coaching against Lawrence (1:11:33). Finally, Clemson running back Travis Etienne gives insight into what kind of teammate Lawrence is (1:15:47).
NFLtigernet.com

Re: TNET: Trevor Lawrence not to be touched at rookie mini-camp, on 30-40 passes per day limit

You think? NFL Coaches, Owners and GM's don't get where they are for being dumb. Re: TNET: Trevor Lawrence not to be touched at rookie mini-camp, on 30-40 passes per day limit. I know that from what we've seen and heard with many NFL owners and head coaches, they don't really care about players like Trevor Lawrence's long term heath. They want them to perform and win now, with the attitude that if you don't last, we'll get another in the draft or trade!!! DW4 become one of the NFL's best QB's in his first NFL contract, and Houston done nothing to assure that he is protected, and they stuck with the mentality that he will have to scramble for his own safety like he had to do through his first 4 years in the NFL!!! Trevor was lucky that he has people where he landed do care about his health....
NFLrotoballer.com

Coaching Matters: 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars Coaching Staff Preview

After every NFL season, NFL teams take the time to evaluate not only the players but also the coaching staff and front office as well. While many teams choose to retain the same head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator, a few other teams opt to go in a new direction with their coaching staff.