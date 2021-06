Technically, we have three and a half wingers or inverted wingers on the roster now, but the first discussion here should be Unai’s preference of the formation. As a master of tactics, Unai tried multiple formations and variations in 58 games of this season. By roughly counting, Villarreal played 24 times of 4-4-2, 32 times of 4-3-3 (or 4-2-3-1, 4-1-4-1), and 3 CBs twice. Though the choice of formation could be affected by injuries, strategic rotations, and the state of the players and opponents, certain patterns can be observed such as that 4-4-2 was more often used in 2021, and certain players were more favorable when they had no physical or stamina issues.