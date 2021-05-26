Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Robert Woods Says Super Bowl or Bust for Rams

By Eric D. Williams
Posted by 
RamDigest
RamDigest
 15 days ago

Robert Woods is experiencing a little déjà vu.

The last time the Los Angeles Rams made it to the Super Bowl after the 2018 season, they were the favorites to reach the NFL championship game.

That season running back Todd Gurley served as the engine of L.A.’s offense.

This offseason after making a blockbuster trade for franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams are oddsmakers’ favorites to represent NFC in the big game, which is why L.A.’s 29-year-old receiver is talking Super Bowl again.

“Last time were picked to go to the Super Bowl, we went. So, I think that’s a good thing,” Woods said. “Right now, obviously it’s just talk, goals and potential. But you see all the weapons that we have on offense. On defense, a lot of the guys are coming back, and guys are even stepping in to make plays this year.

“We’re a loaded team. We have all the parts. We have all the pieces to get to where we need to go. Now, it’s all on the players and the coaches. Get our wins, finish games and protect the ball -- all these things. We have the players, now we just have to put it together correctly.”

One of those new players is fellow Los Angeles native receiver DeSean Jackson. Woods said he grew up watching Jackson play at Long Beach-Poly high school because his cousin Alex Watson played on the same team.

Now, he’ll be sharing the huddle with Jackson.

“Getting into the league and having that L.A. connection, we’ve always spoke, always just called up and asked how the family is doing,” Woods said about Jackson. “And now actually being on the same team, I think it’s super cool with someone who you watched growing up in his football career as well, and now he’s on my same team in L.A.”

With the NFL expanding the options for numbers that receivers can wear, Woods went back to No. 2, something he’s worn since youth football.

“It was a huge opportunity to switch over to a number I’ve worn since the beginning of football for me in Carson Colts days,” Woods said. “It’s a number I’ve worn at every level. And having a chance to wear it at this level is super special, here in L.A. in my hometown.”

Woods said the past week at organized team activities has been an opportunity to get some work in with Stafford, whose addition is one of the main reasons NFL prognosticators are picking the Rams to reach the Super Bowl for the upcoming season hosted in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

“His throwing is on point,” Woods said about working with Stafford. “He’s able to deliver the ball very well. And I think from now leading up to the season, we’ll be throwing with and connecting with him leading up to Game 1.

“He’s veteran quarterback and really honing-in on picking up the offense very fast because we all have plans. We need him to learn it and be ready to go right away.”

Woods went on to say that Stafford has done a good job of listening to him and other receivers, trying to figure out where they like the ball on specific routes to help build chemistry and rhythm within the offense.

With so many weapons on offense, Stafford will have a bevy of options on where to go with the football.

Over the last three seasons, Woods has averaged 89 receptions for 1,096 receiving yards and six total touchdowns a year. So, the USC product isn’t concerned about ball distribution; he knows he’ll get his touches.

“I know there’s a lot of guys where the ball needs to go, and they may want their touches,” Woods said. “But my job is to be an open target, so I take care of what I can and try to be an open target for Matthew.

“I take pride in that, every single route being an open option for the quarterback. And we’ll go from there.”

RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
1
Followers
41
Post
147
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bowl Games#Ball Games#Nfc#Usc#Los Angeles Rams#Veteran Quarterback#Carson Colts Days#Receivers#Plays#Defense#Running#Nfl Prognosticators#Oddsmakers#L A#Time#Sofi Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLpff.com

Projecting starting lineups for all 32 NFL teams following the 2021 NFL Draft

We are still in the early stages of the post-draft NFL landscape, and plenty will change leading up to the 2021 NFL season. However, depth charts are now starting to take form, with the major offseason events in the rearview mirror. That allows us to start looking forward to potential starting lineups for the 2021 NFL season.
NFLUSA Today

Watch: Rams scouts discuss Robert Rochell's potential and athleticism

Coming out of the 2021 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams have given fans a behind-the-scenes look at the scouting process that goes into evaluating a prospect. They’ve done so in their webseries “Inside the Draft,” which features clips from Zoom calls with scouts, coaches and even GM Les Snead.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 veteran outbound free agents who the LA Rams will miss in 2021

Now that the LA Rams are a month away from their first mandatory three-day minicamp, we can begin to give a finer eye to analyzing the team’s roster. So much promise. So many questions. In the quest to be the best, the team has already made some tough choices. Players who the Rams were able to sign for a Super Bowl run in 2021, and some players who signed on elsewhere.
NFLchatsports.com

6 teams I wish the Rams were playing next season

Everyone has different games that they remember, for different reasons, and everybody has different reasons for why they think a game is either great or grating. Some people like shootouts, others hate the lack of defense. There could be a ton of reasons you remember a game or just one, and maybe your favorite game is one that nobody else even recalls happening, but everyone has some reason why they watch whatever it is they watch. In this case, we watch football.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams: 5 UDFAs from other teams to keep an eye on

The LA Rams roster sits at 88, and the team can add up to two more players. So what’s the holdup? Well, so far the Rams appear to be content to check the waiver wires, submit a claim to a player of interest, and then make a corresponding change to the roster if necessary to add the new player.
NFLchatsports.com

Matthew Stafford Comments on Playing Lions for 1st Time After Rams Trade

New Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford commented Wednesday on facing the Detroit Lions during the 2021 season. As part of NFL Network's 2021 NFL schedule reveal, Stafford was asked about going up against his former team for the first time (beginning at the 2:20 mark):. NFL. On the schedule...
NFLchatsports.com

The week-by-week 2021 schedule for the NFC West

The NFL released its full 2021 regular-season schedule. This season is the first with a 17-game season. We know the Arizona Cardinals’ schedule and have some takeaways from it. But what does the season schedule look like for the entire NFC West?. Below are the week-to-week matchups for all four...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Rams Sign Second-Round WR Tutu Atwell

The Los Angeles Rams have signed second-round pick WR Tutu Atwell to a four-year rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter. Atwell is the first draft pick from the Rams’ 2021 class to sign their rookie:. Round Player Pos. Note. 2 TuTu Atwell WR Signed. 3 Ernest Jones LB. 4 Bobby...
NFLCBS Sports

Rams' Landen Akers: Signs with Rams

The Rams signed Akers as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports. Not to be confused with top running back Cam Akers. A former Iowa State standout, Akers had 38 receptions for 593 yards and one touchdown across 48 games in four collegiate seasons.
NFLchatsports.com

The Athletic staff picks Rams to win NFC West

Despite an intense focus on “Didn’t draft a center” as reason for despair and cynicism as it pertains to the offseason, the Rams are in fact considered one of the best teams in the NFL. They went 10-6 last season, won a road playoff game, then traded for Matthew Stafford. Therefore, it can’t be without some expectation that many people believe the Rams are the best team in the best division.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens vs Rams listed as one of the most under-the-radar matchups

The Baltimore Ravens schedule for the 2021 season is jam-packed with great games and, as a result, the league rewarded Baltimore with five primetime games this year. One game that wasn’t included in that bunch that fans would have loved to watch is the Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams among teams to begin rookie minicamp Friday

Slowly but surely, we’re getting closer to the return of football. On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams will begin rookie minicamp, along with 28 other teams across the league. Typically, the Rams use rookie minicamp as a tryout session for players who are looking to make a team, but it’s unclear what structure and format they’ll use this year. Rookies have been arriving in Los Angeles this week, according to their posts on Instagram, but it remains to be seen if they’ll get on the field.
NFLhoustontexans.com

How does the AFC South 2021 Schedule Stack Up? | Daily Brew

The NFL released its full slate of games for its first-ever 17-game regular season schedule. How did the rest of the AFC South shake out? Here's a quick overview of each of the Houston Texans' divisional opponents and their schedule highlights and hurdles in 2021. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS. Finished 11-5 in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams Matthew Stafford can shatter team’s passing record

The LA Rams single-season passing record is held by none other than quarterback Kurt Warner. In fact, the Top-Five single-season passing leaders are either Kurt Warner or Jared Goff until Jim Everett cracks the list at five. That record of 4,830 yards passing in one season could be shattered by a quarterback who has yet to throw a single pass for the LA Rams.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Robert Rochell draft scouting report

In November of 2020, Draft Diamonds said that Robert Rochell had the potential to be as good, if not better, than Jalen Ramsey. Rob Rang named Rochell the top CB sleeper in the draft. Such lofty praise isn't entirely unwarranted. In terms of Combine testing, Rochell is a virtual carbon copy of Ramsey. The elite athleticism and physical tools are there for Rochell to someday become a top NFL cover corner. So, if his ceiling is so high and the NFL teams are so hungry for CBs, how did Rochell manage to fall all the way to the Rams in the late 4th round, pick 130 overall?