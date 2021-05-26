CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking the Contenders: Four-star OT Ryan Brubaker

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleFour-star offensive tackle Ryan Brubaker released a top five a little more than a week ago, but that’s really not the most interesting part about his recruitment. A Penn State legacy from Denver (Pa.) Cocalico, the Nittany Lions are definitely a contender in his recruitment but the feeling is that the four other programs on his list have a very real chance to land Brubaker. Visits over the month of June are going to be really important.

