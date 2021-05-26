Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jasper; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Town Bluff. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 72.2 feet. * Flood stage is 68.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 72.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 73.9 feet tomorrow morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 73.0 feet, Flooding expected in the Mont Neches, Barlow Lake and Sheffields Ferry communities. Some homes may become flooded as well, especially in the Barlow Lake community. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Neches River Town Bluff 68.0 72.2 Wed 10 am CD 73.9 73.9 73.9