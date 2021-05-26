Severe Weather Statement issued for Sherman by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM MDT/1115 AM CDT/ FOR EASTERN CHEYENNE...WESTERN RAWLINS AND NORTHEASTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS At 940 AM MDT/1040 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Bird City, or 16 miles southeast of St. Francis, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bird City, McDonald and Beardsley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov