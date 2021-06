The Labour prime minister Harold Wilson is supposed to have uttered the phrase “a week is a long time in politics” in the early 1960s. Whether apocryphal or not, it’s a statement that is still applicable almost 60 years on. A week is also a long time in bike racing, and yet, after the first week of the Giro d’Italia, there is very little between the GC favourites. There might be, oddly, one more stage before the first rest day, but the general classification looks set for the first week.