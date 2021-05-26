Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Beaumont. * Until further notice. * At 07:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was estimated to be 8.38 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.6 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Moderate flooding is occurring. River levels are near those reached during Tropical Storm Allison in June 2001. Flooding of Colliers Ferry Park and secondary roads near the river can be expected. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Neches River Beaumont 4.0 8.4 Wed 7 am 7.6 7.0 6.7