Hardin County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oakdale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake. * Until Monday evening. * At 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 27.2 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 27.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 24.6 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding will occur. Water covers roads in Bevil Oaks. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Pine Island Bayou Sour Lake 25.0 27.2 Wed 6 pm CDT 26.9 26.6 26.1

alerts.weather.gov
