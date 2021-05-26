Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Orange, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Orange; Tyler The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oakdale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Evadale. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.9 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 18.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 19.1 feet Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Water enters buildings adjacent to gauge. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Neches River Evadale 17.0 17.9 Wed 7 pm CDT 17.6 17.8 18.4