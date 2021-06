KILLEEN — Their uniforms still bear the same gold stripes, gold suspenders on a navy blouse, with gold tassels atop their old cavalry hats as they did almost 100 years ago. And as their chiseled horses galloped in sync Thursday night to open Killeen’s rodeo with their flashing and slashing blades, the fiery retorts from pistols and steel wielded from horseback — that history was on their minds.