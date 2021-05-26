Cancel
(News) Drake Rented Out an Entire Football Stadium to Celebrate Billboard Win

By Reid Allen
hotradiomaine.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake acted like a champion after he received the Billboard Music Award for Artist of the Decade. In a boss move, Drake rented out the 70,000 seat So Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California to have dinner on the football field’s 50-yard line. He invited some friends. DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and SZA were there, along with family members and associates. The large screen in the stadium read, “Congratulations Drake! Artist of the Decade.” “He rented the entire stadium for the night. There are huge champagne towers and several bars set up throughout the stadium. Drake also has cute album books featuring his favorite moments through his career set up around the stadium.”

