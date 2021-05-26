It's Ok Not to Be Okay

“Cottage repairs are expensive, and I am not handy. Is it possible to learn how to be one of those fix-it-yourself people?”. If I were a smart-ass, the answer would be: Of course, anything is possible! Like the way it’s possible that I could become an Olympic gymnast with a balance beam specialty or that the LCBO will one day have a massive 50%-off sale. Which is to say probably not. The problem is that handiness is not something you can just buy like a Pleasure Craft Operator Card. You need actual knowledge and experience, most of it gained from fixing and building stuff for decades. I consider myself to be pretty handy, as are most of my friends, and when I asked them how they developed handy skills, the unanimous answer is that they started when they were young. As a small child at the cottage, for me, pulling nails from old lumber and straightening them for reuse wasn’t a chore, it was fun stuff. When I was a little older, so was mixing concrete, mending torn window screens, and patching up broken wheelbarrows. This period on the path to handiness is crucial, because it establishes that manual work can be rich and rewarding. It’s also when curiosity about how things work (or why they don’t work) starts to develop.