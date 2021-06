A major development to watch for this season for the San Francisco 49ers is the relationship of Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. From the moment the 49ers made the trade from No. 12 to No. 3, Garoppolo was not a happy man. He knew that the trade signaled that his time with the 49ers is now borrowed. The same can be said for his position as the starter. Knowing that Lance is there to supplant him, Garoppolo could very well be sour and reluctant towards mentoring, and rightfully so. As of now, the two players are getting along nicely.