Horner, Red Bull focusing on the big picture

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Verstappen’s victory in the Monaco Grand Prix might have put him in the lead of the drivers’ championship while Red Bull overtook Mercedes in the constructors’ standings at the same time, but team boss Christian Horner is proceeding on the premise his team is still behind its rivals. With more races (18) still to run than there were in the whole of the 2009 season, Horner says it will be a long time until actual positions become significant, and so his team’s focus should be on staying within striking distance during this phase of the season.

racer.com
